We asked for your views after Saturday's game between Brighton and Arsenal at Amex Stadium.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Brighton fans

Ian: Poor start and punished for mistakes. Lamptey was caught in possession for the first, Trossard didn’t look interested and his poor cross led to the third and Lamptey was outpaced and poor goalkeeping for the fourth. We showed spirit in the last 20 minutes but we missed Mac Alister and Caicedo in midfield. Gilmore put a shift in but we need Mac back ASAP!

Sam: Caicedo was a huge miss. Gilmour played very well but the opening 15 minutes killed us. Slow out of the blocks and conceded at the worst possible time. VAR seems intent on ruling out any goal possible. But a highly entertaining 2022, including our highest-ever league finish. Roll on 2023!

Arsenal fans

Martin: While it is encouraging, as an Arsenal fan, to see them in form and top of the table, it truly is ridiculous to consider them as favourites for the Premier League. The Gunners have yet to play Manchester City even once, and with Haaland up front City look very much more likely to win. The seven-point lead could vanish in an instant. Go the GUNNERS!

Paul: We are not even halfway through the season yet so it means nothing but I am enjoying being an Arsenal fan.

Nicholas: Brilliant performance - perhaps a little sloppy in the second half but, overall, thought we were excellent. Odegaard was particularly good, how we got him so cheaply is beyond me.