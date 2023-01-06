Marsch on injuries, taking the FA Cup seriously and creating a mindset of 'building something'

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Head coach Jesse Marsch has been speaking before Leeds United go to Cardiff City on Sunday - the American's first FA Cup tie.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Patrick Bamford (groin) is training but will not be available, nor will Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas, who has another small operation after a knee injury. Meanwhile, Archie Gray (ankle) is still not ready to play, and currently has a fever, while Luis Sinisterra is doing individual training after a foot injury and unlikely to feature.

  • New signing Max Wober is available to make his debut, while Cody Drameh, who had a loan spell at Cardiff last season, could be included in the squad.

  • Marsch also said he wishes Joe Gelhardt had had more minutes recently, adding that the forward has been training well and "we know he can make plays".

  • Marsch said Leeds will be taking the tie seriously, especially with 6,500 Whites fans set to travel for the game. Chief executive Angus Kinnear wants a cup run and the American said it is "message understood".

  • He added: "We believe a cup run can give us momentum. I've won a lot of trophies and that means a lot to me. I'm trying to create a mindset that's not just about survival, but about building something."

