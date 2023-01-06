Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Head coach Jesse Marsch has been speaking before Leeds United go to Cardiff City on Sunday - the American's first FA Cup tie.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Patrick Bamford (groin) is training but will not be available, nor will Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas, who has another small operation after a knee injury. Meanwhile, Archie Gray (ankle) is still not ready to play, and currently has a fever, while Luis Sinisterra is doing individual training after a foot injury and unlikely to feature.

New signing Max Wober is available to make his debut, while Cody Drameh, who had a loan spell at Cardiff last season, could be included in the squad.

Marsch also said he wishes Joe Gelhardt had had more minutes recently, adding that the forward has been training well and "we know he can make plays".

Marsch said Leeds will be taking the tie seriously, especially with 6,500 Whites fans set to travel for the game. Chief executive Angus Kinnear wants a cup run and the American said it is "message understood".

He added: "We believe a cup run can give us momentum. I've won a lot of trophies and that means a lot to me. I'm trying to create a mindset that's not just about survival, but about building something."

