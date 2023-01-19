Wolves' best and worst January transfer business

Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

One of our best January signings has to be Daniel Podence from Olympiakos in January 2020.

Although small in stature, Podence can be a menace with his skilful attacking play. Where would Wolves be this season without our top scorer’s five goals?

However, looking back a little further, Benik Afobe probably pips him to the post.

Signing in January 2015, he served Wolves for three seasons, playing 62 league games and scoring 28 goals. "He's magic, you know!"

Striker Willian Jose is arguably our worst January signing.

He made 17 appearances for Wolves, and scored just one goal.

That's one transfer that just didn’t work out.

