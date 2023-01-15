Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: What Arteta said

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta talking to Sky Sports, asked about what he liked: "Everything. I loved the way we played and the courage we showed to come here and play. Doing our job we can make a lot of people happy and i'm sure we've made Arsenal fans very happy.

"It is not for me. Everything we ask they are so willing to try and do. They are a terrific group of players. I think today we went another step. We won last season in big stadiums, but the way we won today was really pleasing to watch.

"It shows not only determination and courage but you have to have the belief and quaity to do it against this team. That is absolutely down to the players.

"We were really aggressive. We were really intense against the high press. We won so many balls and duels. They created some openings, they are a dangerous team, but we did a lot of good work today."

On Murdyk joining Chelsea: "I am very proud to have the players we have. We always want to try and improve the squad. The club are the first to try and improve the players we have. We have to have some discipline nad be consistent in the targets we have. We can make the players better, let's focus on that."

Do they need extra bodies?"We had some injuries, long-term injuries and it's not helpful but we can focus on tomorrow. Train better, train better and review the game. We will try to improve the team. There are always a few parties involved. The club are willing and they have my support and I have their support."

On the incident at the end: "I haven't watched it. I watched a great game of football and that's what I want to talk about."