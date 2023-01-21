Celtic 5-0 Morton: What the manager said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "It was really professional. The lads stuck to our principles. We scored some good goals.

"Since the World Cup, Aaron Mooy's been outstanding for us. He's been a real key contributor. It was great for David Turnbull to get a start. He worked himself into the game.

"Kyogo Furuhashi's continuing to score goals and apart from that he works really hard. Him and Liel Abada in the first half were really good, both with their energy and their pressing, helping us in the defensive side of things and helping us the other way."