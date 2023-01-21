Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

Leicester had lost all seven games when they have conceded the opening goal in the Premier League this season and when Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma's stunning curled effort opened the scoring it felt a familiar trope for the Foxes.

But Marc Albrighton, who had been on the pitch for just three minutes, tucked past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for the equaliser after Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans saw their shots saved.

Barnes put the home side ahead when he confidently finished Luke Thomas' header, flicked on from a corner, and for 25 second-half minutes Brendan Rodgers' men looked like they would earn their first win in five games.

But Brighton's 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson rescued a point for the visitors and denied Leicester the victory after they had sat deep for much of the second half.

Encouragingly, James Maddison returned to the side after 10 weeks on the sideline with a knee injury, coming on for 20 minutes at the end of the match.

But it was a draw which will sting like a loss for the Foxes, who are 14th in the league but just one point above the relegation places.