Newcastle United's newest signing Sandro Tonali has thanked the club for giving him a "huge opportunity".

The 23-year-old, signed from AC Milan, said: "First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career.

"I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I'm really excited about playing at St. James' Park, I can't wait to feel the warmth of the fans."

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is "delighted" with his newest recruit, stating: "He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us.

"At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe's top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country."

One of Italy's most highly rated young players, Tonali has 14 international caps and captained his country during this summer's UEFA Under-21 European Championships.

Howe added: "But now he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I'm excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead."