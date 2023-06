Leeds United have rejected a bid from Rangers for defender Charlie Cresswell. (Football League World), external

Reports in Greece indicate Rangers will launch a £7m bid for Utrecht striker Anastasios Douvikas. (Record), external

Rangers have been credited with an interest in QPR and Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes. (Scotsman - subscription), external

New Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland "won't have experienced anything like" running out at a full Ibrox, says former club captain Barry Ferguson. (Record), external

