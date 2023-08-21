BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast have been discussing Phil Foden's new role and Etihad Stadium announcer Alex Kirkley feels Kevin de Bruyne's absence could help him: "He's talked about his relationship with Pep Guardiola before, I think there was a little bit of needle there you sensed last season when he wasn't quite getting in full time and coming in in fits and starts.

"Even with Gareth Southgate when he should have picked him he didn't, so I don't really know what was happening there. It was kind of a disjointed season for Phil, however it's sad to say that Kevin de Bruyne's injury has given Phil a chance in a position he wants to play more in.

"It's quite exciting to see what he can do and I think we saw against Newcastle the way that could go.

"With Phil Foden going down the middle, we used to see him in the academy, in the under-18s and some of the younger age groups for City, that's where he used to play. He always looked up to David Silva too and you can see flashes of that. You could see big chunks of that against Newcastle."

