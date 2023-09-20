'Hearts face some swagger back, but can they walk the walk in Paisley?'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

There was undoubtedly a sense of relief around Tynecastle last Saturday evening after the convincing win against Aberdeen.

Tension turned to joy with Yutaro Oda's early opener and led to an increase in noise levels from the stands, certainly assisted by the new Ultras section in the Gorgie Road stand which must be a nightmare for visiting goalkeepers.

There was a swagger about Hearts' play in the second half which has been missing for some months.

The task for Steven Naismith and his players is to ensure they can follow up this win when they travel to Paisley on Saturday.

Having watched Stephen Robinson's team already on a number of occasions, they may well prove to be Hearts' most difficult opponent so far this season.

There is nothing flash about St Mirren but the players know their jobs and have been very effective in the way they play and gain results.

This will not have been lost on Naismith, who has also personally watched Saints on a number of occasions, so there should be no surprises for Hearts.