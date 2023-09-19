Munich remembered

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United's trip to Munich gives them a chance to pay their respects to the eight players who were tragically amongst the 23 passengers killed when the clubs flight crashed after a refuelling stop in the city on their way back from a European Cup game in Belgrade in 1958.

United's delegation will pay two visits to "Manchesterplatz", where a memorial to the victims is situated.

One will involve academy players, who will be involved in a UEFA Youth League match tomorrow. The other will include first team representatives, directors, former players and fans.