We asked you if you think Crystal Palace have looked like a better team since Wilfried Zaha left the club.

Here are some of your comments:

Dave: Hard to say Olise is a better player now Zaha has left when he hasn’t played. Eze has looked better since Hodgson came back and has just continued that this season. You can’t say Palace are a better side without Zaha, especially when we haven’t replaced him fully, we have an injured 19-year-old and Jeffrey Schlupp as left-sided options this season.

Colin: No doubt Zaha was a great player for Palace and while he was with us it did allow players like Eze and Olise to develop without having the spotlight on them. It was the right time for him to go and I'm hoping our young players can now flourish and get more opportunities to play as we have some wonderful kids at the club.

Robert: The answer isn’t a simple one. When Hodgson returned towards the end of last season, Palace started to play their best football, both when Wilf was in the team and when he was out injured. Add to that the fact that Olise provided the assists for five of Eze’s 10 goals last season and we already had a blossoming relationship between those two players.

Dave: Yes we do. Zaha was quite selfish, rarely passing and often shooting when team-mates were better placed. He was one of the reasons why our strikers scored so few, he rarely made assists (two last season). Now with less selfish players like Ayew and Schlupp, our strikers will benefit. Wilf was great for his time but now, we have developed beyond just him.

Keir: Not yet, we're still firing blanks along the left wing. The Arsenal game evidenced this when Partey was not exposed or embarrassed on the left. Had Zaha played even ten minutes he'd probably have scored a hat-trick. Bring on Franca and Olise and we'll see if we're as good or better.

