Crystal Palace assistant manager Paddy McCarthy, standing in for Roy Hodgson, speaking to Premier League Productions: "I'm disappointed for the players, the game plan worked for a large spell of the game, but I'm disappointed that we didn't get anything from the game.

"The team shape and the effort were great. We knew it was going to be a tough side, but the boys who stepped in were great.

"The result just leaves a really bitter taste in our mouths."

On Villa's penalty: "If it takes five minutes to make a decision, that tells you everything you need to know."