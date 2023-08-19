A stunning solo goal from Kaoru Mitoma and a second-half double from Solly March helped Brighton cruise to victory at Wolves and make it two wins from two at the start of the Premier League season.

Mitoma collected Pervis Estupinan's pass near the halfway line, slalomed his way through a number of half-hearted challenges and beat the onrushing Jose Sa with a calm finish into the far corner.

The hosts were made to pay for their profligacy in a devastating nine-minute spell at the beginning of the second half, Estupinan doubling the visitors' lead with a low finish just 41 seconds after the restart.

March made it 3-0 with a first-time strike into the roof of the net - a finish that will no doubt have caught the eye of watching England manager Gareth Southgate.

Second-half substitute Hwang Hee-chan pulled one back for Wolves with a well-placed header, but it was scant consolation on a sobering afternoon for Gary O'Neil's side, who had Matheus Nunes sent off for a second bookable offence in added time.

