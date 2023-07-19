Rangers push to finalise attacker deals - gossip

Rangers are pressing hard to finalise the signings of Danilo and Jose Cifuentes, says manager Michael Beale, who indicates the club have spoken to other forwards. (Sun)

Beale and Rangers have fielded enquiries for midfielder Glen Kamara as team-mate Scott Wright assesses his future. (Scotsman - subscription)

Former Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is no closer to finding a new club. (Herald - subscription)

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson has joined Partick Thistle on loan. (Herald - subscription)

