We asked you what would represent success for Hearts in the coming season.

Here is a selection of your responses:

Alan: It'd be great to reach the group stages in Europe but can't see it happening. Aberdeen will be overstretched (like us last year), so we'll slug it out (and win) with Hibs for third. A lot depends on signings, but if there's no cup glory, I would consider us playing stylish, front-foot football as progress.

Anonymous: Play consistently under the new management, finish third and good runs in the cups. Need to sign a couple of players to strengthen and make that possible, but getting Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime back is like two new signings already.

Alan H: Hearts have to make new quality signings who can walk into first team. Where are they? More English Premier League players on loan will be fine. Aaron Hickey? Kieran Tierney? Neymar?

Paddy: Need to bring in some quality signings. Was impressed with Steven Naismith last season - cleared out the deadwood and pushed us on to secure fourth. Hopefully playing the same brand of attacking football and re-taking third from Aberdeen.