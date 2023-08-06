Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Wembley

This is familiar territory for City. They have now played in the past three Community Shields and lost them all, but City fans will not care if the ultimate outcome is the same as in previous campaigns - winning the Premier League.

After winning three major trophies last season, Guardiola did not need to significantly strengthen in the summer, although Mateo Kovacic - one of their two big summer signings along with Josko Gvardiol - started in this game.

He slotted in well to City's midfield and for large parts of this game they looked to have picked up from where they left off last season, controlling play and dominating possession.

Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland, who scored 52 goals in all competitions last season, had an off day in front of goal but did so when he made his debut in last year's Community Shield loss to Liverpool and both he and City went on to enjoy an exceptional campaign.