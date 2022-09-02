Thomas Frank says Brentford will continue to “gamble” on young talent at a time when transfer prices have “exploded”.

The Bees had a productive transfer window by buying Hull winger Keane Lewis-Potter, Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey and Sampdoria forward Mikkel Damsgaard, while also pulling off free-transfer deals for Thomas Strakosha and Ben Mee.

"The areas we wanted to improve the squad, we ticked those boxes," said Frank.

"It was a classic Brentford window. We got two free transfers and three young talents that we are very pleased we have got.

"We are willing to take a gamble on young players.

"We definitely have a limit to how much we can and will pay. If you look at the numbers spent this window it has completely exploded off the scale.

"The Premier League is a different world compared to all other leagues."