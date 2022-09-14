Ibrox fixture 'like Christmas' for Napoli boss Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti feels like it is Christmas as he looks forward to Napoli's Champions League game against Rangers at Ibrox.

The Serie A leaders beat Liverpool 4-1 in their opening Group A fixture last week, while the Glasgow side went down 4-0 against Ajax in Amsterdam.

"It is a bit like Christmas Eve - that is how happy I am to be playing in all these different games," head coach Spalletti said. "As if I am being rewarded with all these presents for my good behaviour.

"It is sentimental for football to have a group with so many great, historical teams in it. That doesn't always happen in this tournament, so the chance to go and play in all of these great stadiums is something that I am really looking forward to."

Spalletti expects Ibrox to help inspire a home side left reeling by a 4-0 defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic followed by another big loss in Amsterdam.

"We know that Rangers can play how they play home and away and they are used to this sort of pressure," he added. "This sort of stadium becomes a push, a force of energy to the players.

"I have read players from the past saying that it is impossible to come here and not feel some sort of reaction with the atmosphere."