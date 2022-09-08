Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Pick of the stats

Real Sociedad have never won against English opponents in Europe, scoring only once across six matches. Nonetheless, they did avoid defeat in their last match against English opponents – a 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in February 2021.

The Red Devils are currently unbeaten across their last 18 home matches in the Europa League (W14 D4), starting with victory against FC Midtjylland in February 2016 – this run follows on from losing both of their first two home matches in the competition in 2012.

Real Sociedad’s David Silva has three goals and two assists in eight appearances at Old Trafford, all coming in the Premier League with Manchester City between 2011 and 2019.