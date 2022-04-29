Matic disappointed to not have won any silverware at United

Tom Gayle, BBC Radio 5 Live

Nemanja Matic says he is disappointed not to have won any silverware during his time at Manchester United.

Earlier this month, the Serbia international told the club he wants to leave in the summer, having decided not to complete an optional third year of the three-year contract extension he signed in 2020.

The 33-year-old made a £40m switch from Chelsea in 2017.

Speaking to 5 live Sport following the 1-1 draw against his former side, he described his time at Old Trafford as "not great" because he "expected to win some important trophies".

Having started the past three games for Ralf Rangnick's side, Matic is set to make a final appearance in front of homes fans against Brentford on Monday.

Matic says the club will "forever stay in his heart", but wouldn't be drawn on where his future lies.

He confirmed other clubs have already been in contact but says he is still undecided and will wait until United have played their final three games before making "the right decision".