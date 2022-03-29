The Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast is back and Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been chewing over the best players never to win a Premier League title.

Liverpool stars feature prominently in the list and the pundits are unanimous in their number one choice:

Steven Gerrard: 1st

Richards: What a guy - you don't have to support Liverpool to love Gerrard. He's the best midfielder England has ever produced.

Shearer: Isn't the story written for him to go back and win the league as a manager?

Luis Suarez: 3rd Richards, 6th Shearer

Richards: I thought Gerrard and Suarez were going to do something special but it just wasn't meant to be.

Shearer: Liverpool fans still love him so much as well.

Robbie Fowler: 4th Shearer, 8th Richards

Shearer: He needs to be high up in this list. For finishing, he's as good as there is.

Richards: If it was top-10 finishers, he'd be higher - but for all-round qualities, there are players in this list who are better.

Fernando Torres: 5th Richards, 7th Shearer

Richards: I played against him and wow, I couldn't get near. He was strong, fast, intelligent and could finish.

