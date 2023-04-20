Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Everton's Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Amadou Onana "has made a bit more of a recovery" and has been back in training, but Seamus Coleman "won't be right for this one".

Dyche also confirmed Ruben Vinagre is injured and could require surgery, but he is due to see a specialist to confirm this.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin "will be in the thinking" to face Palace and Dyche said: "Statistically he's proved where he is fitness-wise."

He said Neal Maupay "is working hard and keeps getting in the right areas and that's all we can ask".

Dyche said "magic dust" won't change Everton's away form and that "a mental shift" is needed for players to perform better on the road.

On Palace, he said they have enjoyed a new manager bounce and that the Eagles are looking to extend their consistency under Roy Hodgson.

