United ready to bounce-back after ‘kick in the teeth’ says Behich

Aziz Behich insists Dundee United are ready to bounce back after successive defeats against St Johnstone and Ross County.

United currently sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership, two points behind Ross County in 11th, and three behind Kilmarnock in 10th. They travel to Livingston on Saturday with just three games left to preserve their Premiership status.

“In football you can be upset for one or two days but you have to put that behind you as soon as possible - it’s pretty much a grand final on Saturday," Behich said.

“It’s going to be a tough task against Livingston, but we have to go out there and take all three points.

“We’ve got three games left, three finals, and that starts this week. We can’t look at any other team, we have to do our own job.

“We’ve shown we’re capable of winning three in a row and we need to start that on Saturday.”

Behich also touched on the disappointment among the playing squad after their defeat to Ross County last time out.

“It was a kick in the teeth after that game and it hurt us,” he said.

“We had a good little run with three in a row and then losing to St Johnstone, we knew what type of game Ross County was going to bring to us, we had to do better, we had a great fan base behind us, especially being at home.

“At this level you can’t make errors as a team, you get punished, it doesn’t matter who it’s against."