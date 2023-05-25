Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport after being praised for their part in a very entertaining 1-1 draw at Brighton: "Thank you so much - I think it is the biggest compliment for Brighton and ourselves.

"Both teams wanted to play with and without the ball. Both showed aggression, outstanding goals, especially [Julio] Enciso.

"It was a good game. Congratulations to Brighton for officially being in the Europa League. They deserved it 100% for the way they play.

"Today they [Manchester City players] showed why they are the champions. Only 48 hours before they drank all the alcohol in Manchester.

"We come here and we were relaxed. We were humble and run a lot. That is why we are the champions for many years, these players showed something special."

On Erling Haaland's disallowed goal for shirt pulling: "If it is a fault, there is 25 faults to every defender when they make a long ball. If it is a fault, every time it is fault. Come on. It is ridiculous. The goal disallowed is ridiculous but it doesn't matter."

On John Stones and Phil Foden going off: "John Stones was tired. He's not injured but a little risk. Foden had a knock in the first half. For caution we made the change."

