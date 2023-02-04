Mackay the man for Aberdeen?

There is plenty of speculation surrounding the managerial vacancy at Pittodrie, but a couple of Sportsound pundits have suggested that the current Ross County boss should be in the running.

Spekaing on BBC Radio Scotland, Michael Stewart said: "If I was Aberdeen, I'd be looking at Malky Mackay."

Rory Loy agrees: "Malky Mackay is a great shout. He's got experience in the league, and he's worked with big clubs down south where the expectation is there, so I think he covers a lot of boxes and would be a solid appointment."