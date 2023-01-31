Rudden seals loan deal
- Published
The Football Club is delighted to announce Zak Rudden has joined on loan from @DundeeFC until the end of the season.— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 31, 2023
“I’m a player who will give everything for the team, I love to get on the end of things and hopefully I’ll be able to get as many goals as I can."#SJFC @ppapics
