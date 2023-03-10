Postecoglou on Spurs shortlist - gossip

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is on a five-man shortlist to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur - but will turn down any interest if a mid-season exit is put on the table. (Daily Record)

Former Manchester United right-back Paul Parker believes Scott McTominay needs to leave Old Trafford but while he doesn't feel the Scotland midfielder is good enough for Celtic, he thinks a move to Rangers is a possibility. (MyBettingSites via The Scotsman)

Manager Mikel Arteta admits ex-Celtic defender Kieran Tierney - who has been linked with Newcastle United - asked for talks over his lack of game time at Arsenal. (Scottish Sun)

Atletico Madrid and two English clubs are tracking ex-Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, whose contract with Lyon - who spent £20m on the forward - runs out in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

World Cup winner Kleberson says there was an "opportunity" to sign for Celtic prior to the Brazil midfielder's move to Manchester United. (The Scotsman)

Former Dundee forward Juan Sara has jumped to the defence of countryman Alexandro Bernabei following the Celtic defender's lunge on Hearts' Nathaniel Atkinson. (Scottish Sun)

