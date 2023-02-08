Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

Saturday’s win extended Brentford’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine games and put them into a spot in the division which would send the Bees on a European tour.

Of course, there’s a long way to go in the season, and while Ben Mee may be saying "why not", Thomas Frank has, as you would expect, sounded a note of caution. "I can dream..." he says of qualifying for continental competition, but his focus remains on his side's next game.

That focus continues to reap rewards for the current coaching staff, and it can be said of the club since Matthew Benham became the owner. Brentford are 10 points better off than at this stage last season - certainly progress for a team some were warning may suffer from 'second-season syndrome'.

At BBC London, we have been, if you excuse the obvious pun here, Frank-o-philes for a long time, having had the benefit of seeing his work at close hand since he succeeded Dean Smith in October 2018.

The coaching has not just developed and improved individuals, but also produced evolution and adaptability in the team’s play. The approach to games once in the Premier League differed from their method in the Championship, and we can clearly observe how coaching has an impact in individual games this season.

Frank insists that constant evolution, development and a need to learn and adapt will be key to sustained membership of the top division. Using examples of seemingly established top-flight clubs who fall on tough times and have bad seasons, Frank has said: "It’s a reminder that every day it’s hard, every day is about making the strategy even better, make the squad even better, make the culture even better."

The Dane allows a 24-hour window to enjoy a win or lick defeated wounds. "We can’t sit back. After a day we go again, because eventually the competition is so tight.

"We are on a good pathway, but if we don’t look ahead, if we don’t keep trying to do what we do well and constantly sharpen it, then it would be hard to stay among the best teams in this country."