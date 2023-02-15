Spurs backed to qualify despite narrow defeat in Milan

Spurs should be able to overturn a one-goal deficit against AC Milan in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, argues Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Brahim Diaz's early goal at the San Siro was enough to seal victory in a tight game for the Italian champions but Begovic told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Antonio Conte's side would be a different proposition in early March.

"They will make more changes in the second leg," he said. "I don't see how they can be so tame again with all their firepower.

"Even here, with Richarlison and [Arnaut] Danjuma coming off the bench, they will make more chances and they will score.

"If they do, it will be difficult for Milan."

Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin agreed, arguing Harry Kane was given no help by the referee.

"That was the most physical game Kane has had for years, if not in his entire career," said Nevin. "He will get more protection in the second leg and Milan won't get away with that.

"With the quality in their side, I'm backing Spurs to get through."

