'Maximum focus' ahead of St Mirren clash - Kennedy

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy says that Celtic aren't distracted by a potential shock when they host St Mirren in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, but did acknowledge the jeopardy that comes with knockout games.

"There’s always a slightly different mindset [approaching cup games] because there’s bigger consequences," Kennedy said. "There’s no way of redeeming yourself the following week or later in the season, so you have to go in with the maximum focus on it.

“The excitement of cup football for everybody is that anything can happen on the day. We’ve seen cup shocks recently and particularly in England too, but we won’t think about that – our recent form is where our focus will lie.

"Stevie [Robinson] has built a really good squad there, they’ve been very strong for most of the season and they’re in a good place. We know it will be a tough game, we know they’re a very hard-working side and very disciplined. It will be up to us to break that down and make sure we’re aware of their strengths.

"It’s winner takes all tomorrow in terms of getting through to the next round so we have to make sure we focus ourselves and get the job done.”