O'Neil praised "impressive" Neto after naming him the new club captain: "He’s been big for us since he came in. He is always pushing things. Has played for some really top clubs, has good experience and is a really top goalkeeper. Leadership-wise, he has some real qualities."

On Lloyd Kelly, who Neto has replaced: "He’s disappointed, on a personal level, and I would expect that. But he’s a fantastic human being and he understands it. I don’t want any of this to take away from what he is as a player and a person. I just thought it was the best decision for everybody."

O'Neil said he knows the Cherries' results need to improve quickly: "If football managers lose matches, there are unhappy people and I understand that. I don’t listen to any voices – I’m just working hard to improve results."

On Bournemouth’s injuries: "[Marcus] Tavernier and Dom [Solanke] have had good weeks out on the grass, but I’m not sure how ready [they are]. Philip Billing felt his hamstring and has been struggling a little. It’ll be a late call on him."

Former Cherries boss Eddie Howe, who is now in charge of Newcastle, will get "the welcome he deserves for the work he did", but then it will be "business as usual". O'Neil added: "Of course, there will be links and fond memories, but I don’t think there is a hangover from his time here. He’s moved on and we have at Bournemouth with a new owner and good long-term plans."