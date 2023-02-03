Chelsea 0-0 Fulham: Marco Silva reaction

Fulham boss Marco Silva to BBC Sport: "Proper derby. We knew before the match it would be difficult to come here.

"We understood perfectly the strategy to the match. That ambition, that desire, that togetherness, that quality in some moments.

"We went eye to eye with Chelsea in a derby that's really special for our fans. They did it. I'm so proud of them.

"Amazing intensity. I said at half-time we need to keep that intensity. Our start of the game was so good, so intense. A team who are clear what they're doing. We have real belief in ourselves."