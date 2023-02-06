We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Newcastle and West Ham.

Here are some of your comments:

Newcastle fans

Kevin: I couldn’t be happier with the results and season we’re having. OK, we only managed a draw against West Ham, but whereas in previous seasons we would have struggled to create chances and had less possession, we now look like we are a real threat and now dominate most games. Well done Eddie Howe and team and long may our rise continue. Howay the lads!

Ben: We are not creating enough chances or taking them. Against West Ham we had just eight shots and only two were on target. Our season will unravel if we don't fix this.

Scott: For the first time this season I felt that we were actually outmuscled in midfield by the Hammers, we just lacked a bit of sharpness which might have been caused by the hangover of the success in the Carabao Cup. We missed Bruno, but keeping the feet on the ground, we are still unbeaten and exceeding all expectations and Gordon had a great debut.

West Ham fans

Jon: Very gritty and determined performance against a very good Newcastle team. The Irons had to dig deep at times but were very strong in defence and midfield. Should have brought Ings on a lot earlier, but well happy with the teams performance and the point!

Smiling Hammer: Thought I was watching the West Ham I enjoyed watching for past two seasons again. Well-deserved point and sets us up well for Chelsea next week. So much better performances for the past couple of weeks, let’s hope we can keep it up.

Koz: Probably one of our better performances this season. Rice completely ran the game from the middle of the park, we will miss him when he eventually goes. Coufal and Aguerd looked very good. Onwards and upwards... hopefully.

Joel: Good to see us remaining solid throughout the game. This may just be becoming a habit! Aguerd was top quality again, a new signing since his return. Still lacking a little bit of quality and cutting edge in the final third. I am hoping Cornet and Scamacca can be the difference. Proud of the boys and happy we have stuck with Moyes, for now...