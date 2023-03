Zander Clark says Hearts' performance for most of their 3-1 defeat to Celtic was "top level" and his team-mates should take encouragement from it for the Scottish Cup meeting this weekend. (The Scotsman)

Former Hearts player Ryan Stevenson says performances against the Old Firm are "the only proving ground" for Jambos players as the Tynecastle side prepare to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup. (Daily Record)

