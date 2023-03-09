Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Everton.

Here are the key lines from the Brentford boss:

After being rumoured as a potential successor to Antonio Conte at Tottenham, Frank said: "Firstly Spurs have a manager who I admire and have studied for a long time. Plus I am very happy where I am."

After Ivan Toney accepted breaking betting rules, Frank said: "We just need to wait until the process is complete."

Keane Lewis-Potter could be out for up to two months with a knee injury which is "unlucky as he was making good progress".

On the Bees' 12-match unbeaten run, he said: "We don’t talk about it during the week, just focus on preparing for the next game."

He said the upcoming international break is a positive thing because "I can get a breather and players can get a breather".

