Micah Richards believes the current Manchester City team will be judged as one of the best in Premier League history, regardless of whether they complete the Treble in the next couple of weeks.

City have already wrapped up the league title, with finals of the FA Cup and Champions League to follow.

"No matter what happens, whether they win the Champions League or not, whether they win the Treble or not, this is still a great team," said ex-City defender Richards on Match of the Day 2.

"We’re talking about five Premier League titles in six seasons, the icing on the cake would be the Champions League, but in the Premier League - one of the best I’ve seen."

