Postecoglou on chasing records, Carter-Vickers fitness & Motherwell
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Celtic's Scottish Premiership game with Motherwell this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Celtic boss:
On closing in on Jock Stein's club record winning streak he says "it is not a focus for us", adding his side are really good at simply focusing on the next challenge "because the reality is all of that becomes irrelevant if we don't win tomorrow".
One milestone he would be proud of is if his team were to set a new club record for goals scored because "I love the joy goals bring".
On reports Cameron Carter Vickers may need knee surgery, he said the defender trained all week and will play on Saturday: "I can't predict the future, if he gets through tomorrow he will play next week. That is how it is."
There are no other changes on the fitness front, so Reo Hatate, Liel Abada and James Forrest remain out.
Stuart Kettlewell has done "awfully well" since he became Motherwell manager and Kevin van Veen has been "outstanding" up front for them.