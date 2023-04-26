Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

An Everton fan group is urging supporters, external to get behind the team at Goodison Park on Thursday as they insist, “Together, anything is possible!

The 1878s have been working with the club to organise a team bus welcome before the Newcastle game as they want to fight until their Premier League status is secured.

Sean Dyche chose to have players drive in their own cars to matches when he took over but the manager has agreed to reinstate the coach arrival.

It is hoped this will create an atmosphere similar to that seen towards the end of last season as Everton stayed up with a game to spare after a dramatic home win over Crystal Palace.