Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

The last time Brighton and Hove Albion fans walked up Olympic Way for an FA Cup semi-final in 2019, it was more in hope than expectation.

Chris Hughton's side were well-drilled and a solid unit, but they didn't have the firepower to beat Manchester City. Things are the same in 2023, but different.

The Seagulls still have a plan and an identity, but under De Zerbi they are better equipped. The Italian has developed the team into what City counterpart Pep Guardiola has called the best side in the world at playing the ball up the pitch from the back.

They have a unique, distinctive strategy and they practise it all week. Their players are talented and committed. The brilliant Moises Caicedo has maintained his form, despite an unsettling transfer window, while they also have a World Cup winner, a homegrown captain, experienced former England internationals and young, hungry talent who play without fear.

In the past, the Albion have had great players, great managers and great teams, but many fans believe this group is on the verge of something special. The side of the 1980s achieved so much - but this group has the potential to do more. A first foray into Europe is undoubtedly realistic.

The confidence within the squad is also marshalled by a passionate man-manager. He has high expectations and a desire to improve.

Equally, after Julio Enciso sent the winner into the top corner at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, De Zerbi could have been forgiven for celebrating with his players, but he chose to console Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, one of his former players at Shakhtar Donetsk, who has struggled to adapt so far in England.

It showed empathy.

In the long run, keeping hold of De Zerbi may be the biggest challenge, but European football for the first time in the club's history should help.

For now, he has the supporters dreaming of silverware and trips to the continent.

