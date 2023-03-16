Kilmarnock v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Danny Armstrong has more goals (6) and more assists (4) than any other player for Kilmarnock in this season’s Scottish Premiership. His goals alone have been worth 11 points to Killie; only Kevin van Veen and Lawrence Shankland’s goals have been worth more to a side (both 12).

St Johnstone have kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 league games, doing so in a 2-0 win at Motherwell in February. The Saints’ four clean sheets overall are the fewest of any side in this season’s Scottish Premiership, with Kilmarnock’s five the second lowest tally.

A league-high 92% of Kilmarnock’s points this season have come at home (22/24), while St Johnstone have earned 61% of their Premiership points this campaign away from home (19/31), also a league high.