What a game this was and it had Elland Road jumping as a consequence.

Norwich played their part and on another day might have got a point out of this match.

However, it took the magic of Raphinha to inspire not just the team but the crowd.

The Brazilian hit the woodwork on two occasions and provided the assist for Joe Gelhardt to seal their victory in the 94th minute.

To think Marcelo Bielsa left Raphinha out of the game against Manchester United a few weeks ago. It might not have affected the result but you don't leave players of his quality on the bench when you're fighting for points to stay in the league.

