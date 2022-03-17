Premier League survival 'most important thing' for Brighton

Brighton's poor run of form shouldn't concern fans, according to former Leeds and Newcastle defender Jonathan Woodgate, who says Premier League survival should be the Seagulls' main aim.

Only bottom side Norwich are on a run as bad as Brighton, who have now lost six consecutive league games for the first time since 2006.

Woodgate told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I think they are always going to go on these runs because they are that type of team.

"Losing Dan Burn to Newcastle was a blow. That’s where Brighton are. As long as they stay in the Premier League that’s the most important thing.

"People will get carried away but they are never going to be fifth to seventh in my view come the end of the season because they haven’t got those real top, top players.

"They are a good side, they haven’t been playing great football but that is sometimes the normality for teams like Brighton."

