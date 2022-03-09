Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea have enough quality to join Manchester City and Liverpool in fighting for the Premier League title.

The Blues are 16 points behind leaders City and 10 adrift of Jurgen Klopp's Reds in second, but Tuchel is confident his side can keep up with the pace in future.

"Yes, we have everything, this is clear," said Tuchel. "No hiding, no excuses.

"This club provides everything: the culture, the infrastructure, the squad, the mentality."

Chelsea travel to Carrow Road to face relegation threatened Norwich City on Thursday hoping to narrow the gap on league's two frontrunners.

Tuchel added: "It is on us to push and not lose the contact. There are some reasons why the gap opened - but there are always numerous reasons. It is not the moment to complain or be too negative.

"We have what it takes and we will join the race."