Captain Callum McGregor hopes a point in Poland against Shakhtar Donetsk will be the launchpad to a Celtic challenge in Champions League Group F.

"Tonight will give us another bit of belief that we can get something from the group," the midfielder said.

"We come away from home and only have a 15-minute spell before half time where we needed to dig in and be resilient and get through that.

"But I thought in the second half we were very good and created four or five big chances and the next stage in the group is to put one of them away and win the game.

"We spoke about it today that we want to arrive and the only way to arrive is to get points in the group and to get something on the board tonight was really important.

"It is just another marker ahead of the next game and hopefully we can go on and get the win."