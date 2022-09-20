Man City are phenomenal - but Wolves made it easy

M﻿att Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves were comfortably beaten by free-scoring Manchester City at the weekend - without the Citizens needing to get out of second gear.

Wolves didn’t play too badly and it’s important to remember the quality that City have but conceding in such a manner within the first minute set the tone for the rest of the game. Allowing Kevin de Bruyne, who’s arguably one of the most accomplished crossers in the league, space and time in the channels is criminal - especially so early on.

Nathan Collins was dismissed at 2-0 after a high tackle on Jack Grealish but that incident shouldn’t be pinpointed as the catalyst for the defeat. The game was already set by this point - with most of the second half played at what felt like a testimonial pace.

Wolves, who are still without a recognised centre-forward, still look lost in front of goal, and the lack of synergy between the front three is a real cause for concern.

It’s now just one win in the past 14 Premier League games (including last season). The same issues presented by Wolves at the tail end of last season are still present this season. It’s understandable to see why pressure is starting to mount on Bruno Lage.