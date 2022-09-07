We asked for your thoughts after on whether Mohamed Salah is being held back by a Liverpool tactical change following Sadio Mane's departure.

Here are some of your comments:

Richard: We definitely need to get Salah into goalscoring positions far more often. When he starts scoring, the front three will all relax, along with the rest of the team. Klopp will find the ideal system and then Liverpool will go on a run.

Stephen: I think what Jordan Chamberlain has written is pretty accurate. I think we have definitely lost some dynamic. What Sadio Mane did off the ball was just as brilliant as when had the ball. However, I feel Nunez will find his rhythm and his movement will get better. The team as a whole need to adapt to a more fluid organisation.

Tedd: What a lot of nonsense. Salah has been poor for the last few years. He only had a good season when he arrived at Liverpool - after that he has been promoted by the media and TV pundits that praised him. All very strange. He was kept at Liverpool for commercial reasons, selling more shirts than Mane. Klopp knows what a big mistake he made.

Ryan: Salah has been playing too wide lately. I'm not sure if it’s because Trent keeps coming more central, but Salah has also been dropping deep, almost like a right midfielder. The balance is out at the club. It feels weird.