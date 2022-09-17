St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson told BBC Sportsound: "I was really pleased with the first-half performance.

"It was quite a good game. I thought second-half we started well and County came back into it for a 15-minute spell without obviously causing too many problems.

"We didn't get into their final third as much as I'd like. It's a tough game all round. Could I say I'm pleased with a point? I'm probably disappointed with the second-half performance. But I am pleased to get the point before the international break."