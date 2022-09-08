'I thought they might retire the number 13 for me'
Callum Wilson wanted the number nine shirt when he joined Bournemouth but kept hold of the number 13 shirt "out of respect" for supporters.
When he signed from Coventry in 2014, Tokelo Rantie was wearing number nine so Wilson took the traditionally unlucky number instead.
Speaking on the Footballers' Football podcast, Wilson admitted he stuck with it even though he had the option to change.
"I wanted to do the number 13 justice," he said. "It meant something to me.
"Throughout the years, the number nine did become available but I did not want to change it.
"Fans has spent hard-earned money to get that number on the back of their shirts and I didn't want to disrespect that."
Wilson did have a cheeky message for his former club though, after a productive 67 goals in 187 appearances.
"I had thought they could retire the number 13 shirt when I left," he laughed. "It didn't happen."