C﻿allum Wilson wanted the number nine shirt when he joined Bournemouth but kept hold of the number 13 shirt "out of respect" for supporters.

W﻿hen he signed from Coventry in 2014, Tokelo Rantie was wearing number nine so Wilson took the traditionally unlucky number instead.

S﻿peaking on the Footballers' Football podcast, Wilson admitted he stuck with it even though he had the option to change.

"﻿I wanted to do the number 13 justice," he said. "It meant something to me.

"﻿Throughout the years, the number nine did become available but I did not want to change it.

"﻿Fans has spent hard-earned money to get that number on the back of their shirts and I didn't want to disrespect that."

W﻿ilson did have a cheeky message for his former club though, after a productive 67 goals in 187 appearances.

"﻿I had thought they could retire the number 13 shirt when I left," he laughed. "It didn't happen."

L﻿isten to the full podcast over here on BBC Sounds