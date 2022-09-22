'Hearts in a very good place all things considered'

W﻿e asked for your views on Hearts' season so far.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

I﻿an: They are doing okay. We are back in third position and still in with a shout in the European games and we have players coming back from injury, so it's going well.

K﻿evin: Not fully hit the levels, busy fixture list and multiple injuries while bedding in new players. In a very good place all things considered.

R﻿ichard: Too many times Hearts are giving the ball away to the opponents and not aware of their surroundings. They need to focus not only on the ball, but what is around them or arriving at them. I would like to see Robbie Neilson take a time out for a spatial awareness session this would definitely improve the team.